Huskies sweep Vipers to advance to second round of the NWJHL playoffs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though the Dawson Creek Curling Club was hosting Alberta Senior Curling Provincials over the weekend, it was the Fort St. John Huskies that demonstrated the most prowess with a broom.

After rallying in the third to beat the Sexsmith Vipers in Game 2 on Saturday night, the Huskies hosted the Vipers in Game 3 action less than 18 hours later on Sunday.

It was an exciting game from the start as the Huskies’ offensive machine got to work, peppering Sexsmith goalie Tyler Boe with 16 shots in the opening frame. Gary Loewen gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead just past the midway mark with a power play goal, assisted by Jacob Lang and Matthew Apsassin. The Vipers weren’t quite giving up without a fight, as they managed to tie things up just shy of the 18:00 mark. Fort St. John doubled up the Vipers in shots on goal 16-8 in the period.

In the second, the Huskies quickly got back to playing their game of controlling the puck. Zak Bayko made it 2-1 just 1:39 into the second, taking a pass from Joshua Robinson. Lou Turnbull-Giesbrecht tallied the second assist on what would eventually be the game-winner. Less than a minute later, Sebastian Powsey added some insurance for the Pups, assisted by Brandon Howard and Bradley Dixon. The back and forth action continued as the Vipers continued to get shots on net in the second, buck backup Brody Greggain stopped all 17 of Sexsmith’s attempts to score. Powsey added his second of the game just before the eight minute mark, assisted once again by Howard, with Apsassin tallying the second assist on the Huskies’ fourth goal of the game. Geoff Dick made it 5-1 Fort St. John with just over five minutes left in the second stanza, as the Huskies would manage 25 shots on net in period number two. Jarod Lang and Dane Bateman got the assists on Dick’s goal.

In the third, the Huskies’ attack continued, while their defence only allowed five shots by the Vipers to find Greggain. Gary Loewen scored his second of the afternoon just over eight minutes after the second intermission, assisted by brothers Jarod and Jacob Lang. It was all Huskies right up until the last minute and a half, when Fort St. John would drive the final nails into the coffin that was the Sexsmith Vipers’ season. Getting some payback after getting a vicious slash to the face one week prior, Dixon made it 7-1 after getting a pass from Powsey with 1:10 remaining. Forty nine seconds later Apsassin made a pass to Drew Fudger, who found Powsey. Powsey completed a hat-trick with just ten seconds left to seal the deal for the Huskies’ 8-1, and complete their sweep of the Vipers in the NWJHL quarter finals in three straight games.

The Huskies will be squaring off against a tough opponent in the semi-finals, in the form of the North Peace Navigators, though the schedule for that series has not been finalised.