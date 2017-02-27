Huskies start second round series against Navigators tonight

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be playing their first game of Round 2 of the NWJHL playoffs tonight.

The Huskies will be playing the 2nd-ranked North Peace Navigators in the NWJHL semi-finals, after beating the Sexsmith Vipers in three straight games during the first round. Fort St. John split their series against the Navs during the regular season, with each team winning three games apiece. In their last meeting on February 11th, the Huskies beat the Navs 2-1 in overtime, though the win after regulation meant that the Navs clinched 2nd place in the rankings, though the two teams both ended the season with 37 points.

The puck drops at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River tonight at 8:00 before Game 2 at the North Peace Arena on Wednesday night.