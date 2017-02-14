Huskies honour season contributors during awards ceremony

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies had some hardware to hand out on Sunday after their win against the Sexsmith Vipers.

Players, coaches, and parents gathered at the Pomeroy Hotel for a post-game dinner, and the presentation of the awards.

Assistant coach Todd Alexander said the evening was a good one on a number of levels as aside from the awards themselves as it showed parents their children are in good hands while they get to continue to play hockey. Goaltender Jonathan Bateman’s dad Jason Bateman also spoke a few words, saying that he felt lucky that his son was included in the Huskies’ family atmosphere over the past season.

The award winners from the night are as follows:

Most Valuable Player: Jacob Lang

Outstanding Leadership and Dedication: Joshua Robinson

Top Scorer: Jacob Lang

Rookie of the Year: Gary Loewen

Top Defenceman: Jarod Lang

Most Gentlemanly Player: Gary Loewen and Tavis Viens

Most Exciting Player: Matthew Apsassin

Most Popular Player: Lou Giesbrecht