Huskies holding Minor Hockey Night on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be playing their final two games of the NWJHL season this weekend.

The Huskies are currently sitting in 3rd place in the standings, but with two wins, the team could clinch 2nd place before the playoffs, earning them a bye to the second round. They currently sit three points behind the North Peace Navigators, and just one point ahead of the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

The Huskies will be playing the Navs in their first game this weekend, which is also Minor Hockey Night. Kids wearing a minor hockey jersey get in for free.

The puck drops at the North Peace Arena on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m., and again on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.