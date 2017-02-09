Huskies complete comeback against Jr. Canucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It was the final regular season meeting between the Fort St. John Huskies and the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks in the Energetic City last night.

Though they outshot the Jr. Canucks 15-12 in the first period, it was Dawson Creek that would take an early in last night’s game, as Wesley Shipton scored just 1:14 in. After Dawson Creek increased their lead to two, Gary Loewen closed the gap with just over six minutes left courtesy of a power play goal, assisted by Jacob Lang and Matthew Apsassin. Travis Viens was pulled at the 18:00 mark in favour of Jonathan Bateman.

In the second period, things began to turn around. Joshua Robinson close to the midway mark of the second stanza to tie things up at 2 apiece, assisted by Dane Bateman and Cooper Willms, who was playing up from the Trackers. The Pups bested the Jr. C’s in shots on net 10-9.

Keeping up the pressure, the Huskies dominated the third period on both defence and offence. Shots on net were 15-6 in favour of the home team. Jacob Lang gave Fort St. John the go-ahead goal close to the 14-minute mark on a feed from Apsassin and Gary Loewen. Lang’s tally would end up as the game winner, while Loewen would add some insurance with an empty net power play goal in the final minute assisted by Lang and Lou Turnbull-Giesbrecht. With the 4-2 win Wednesday night, the Dogs’ season record against Dawson Creek improved to 4-1-1, and they have now leapfrogged the Jr. Canucks to take 3rd spot in the NWJHL standings with 33 points, and are only three points behind the 2nd place North Peace Navigators.

This coming weekend, the Huskies will play their final two regular season games on home ice. The Pups will be facing off against the Navs on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m., and against the team that they are currently lined up to face in the first round of the NWJHL playoffs. The Huskies play the Sexsmith Vipers on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Both games will be taking place at the North Peace Arena.