Huskies beat Navigators in Game 1 of NWJHL semi-final

PEACE RIVER, A.B. — The Fort St. John Huskies are sitting pretty after the first game of the NWJHL semi-final last night.

The Huskies were in Peace River last night to face off against the North Peace Navigators. The Navs struck first last night, firing the puck past Jonathan Bateman just 46 seconds into the game. However, North Peace took a penalty just over six minutes later. On the ensuing power play, Sebastian Powsey needed just over thirty seconds to tie things up for the Huskies, assisted by Gary Loewen and Jacob Lang. With five and a half minutes left, Loewen added another to make it 2-1, assisted by Matthew Apsassin. The Huskies were outshot by the Navigators 12-11 in the first twenty minutes.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the second period. After Drew Fudger took a boarding penalty, the Navs tied things up again with the man advantage. Three minutes later, it was 3-2 for North Peace after another Navs even strength goal. Only a minute and twenty seconds later though, Fudger scored unassisted to make it a 3-3 hockey game. Bateman stopped 11 of 13 shots in the period, as North Peace once again outshot Fort St. John 13-11.

In the third, both the Huskies’ offence and defence began to shine. Brandon Howard got the go-ahead goal two and a half minutes in, assisted by Shawn Wilson and Sebastian Powsey. Another two and a half minutes later, Powsey tallied his third point on the night, feeding a pass to Aiden Tegart. Tegart then fed Matthew Apsassin, who added some insurance for the Huskies. The Pups managed nine shots on goal in the third, while the Navs only managed four shots. Though Bateman was assessed an elbowing penalty in the final minute, the Navs couldn’t find the net, and fell to the Huskies 5-3.

The Huskies are back in action for game two on home ice tomorrow. The puck drops at the North Peace Arena at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.