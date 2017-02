FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies are back on home ice for a pair of playoff games this weekend.

The Huskies are currently leading their first round playoff series against the Sexsmith Vipers, winning Game 1 in Sexsmith on Wednesday night 4-3 in overtime.

Game Two is taking place at the North Peace Arena on Saturday night at 8:00, and Game Three takes place on Sunday afternoon at 1:00.