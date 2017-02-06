Huskies avenge buzzer-beater loss in Dawson Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were able to redeem themselves against the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks this past weekend.

The Jr. C’s won the previous meeting between the two teams when Dawson Creek’s Wesley Shipton fired a shot past goalie Tavis Viens with 0.1 seconds left to seal the deal 5-4. Keen for revenge, the Huskies returned to the Jr. C’s barn on Friday night. The Jr. Canucks struck first, scoring just 15 seconds into the game. Just over five minutes in, the Jr. Canucks took an interference penalty, and it didn’t take long for Fort St. John’s special teams to capitalise. Matthew Apsassin tied things up at one apiece with the man advantage, assisted by brother Jarod and Jacob Lang. Though the Huskies got another power play four minutes later, it was the Jr. C’s that would score short-handed to make it 2-1.

In the second period things started to get exciting. Jacob Lang scored just sixteen seconds into the frame to tie the game at two, assisted by Gary Loewen and Aiden Tegart. A scrum erupted in front of the Jr. Canucks net that resulted in Tegart, Loewen, and Dawson Creek’s Colin Mathieson and Sam Needham being assessed 2 minutes for roughing and ten minute Misconducts. With Mathieson earning an extra Unsportsmanlike Conduct penalty, the Huskies again found themselves on the power play. Adam Bowie gave the Huskies a 3-2 lead just one second before the extra penalty expired, assisted by Jarod Land and Thomas Webster. Though Dawson Creek would score twice more in the period, Apsassin scored his second of the game with 4:20 left to tie things up once again.

In the third, Thomas Webster would give the Huskies the lead once again just over two minutes in on a feed from Teagan McMullin and Joshua Robinson. Jonathan Bateman stopped all ten shots in the period to help the Huskies to a 5-4 win.

On Saturday night, the Huskies weren’t able to earn another two points, as they faced the league-leading Fairview Flyers on the road. Despite goals from Gary Loewen and Thomas Webster in the first, and Matthew Apassin in the second, the Flyers ended up taking the win 6-3 to increase their lead over the North Peace Navigators in the standings to four points.

The Huskies are just one point behind the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks, who occupy third spot in the NWJHL standings. The Huskies and Jr. Canucks play one final regular season game against each other in Fort St. John on Wednesday, February 8th. Puck drop at the North Peace Arena is at 8:00 p.m.