Huskies announce schedule for second round series against Navs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. Huskies have five days off before they play their first game of the second round of the NWJHL playoffs.

After sweeping the Sexsmith Vipers in three straight games last week, the Huskies will be playing the North Peace Navigators in the second round of the playoffs in a best-of-seven series. Fort St. John split the regular season series against the Navs 3-3, and equalled North Peace in points with 37.

The Huskies play their first game against the Navigators next Monday, February 27th in Peace River, returning to the North Peace Arena for Games 2 and 4.

The full best-of-seven playoff schedule can be found below. Home games are in BOLD.

Game 1: Mon. Feb 27th Huskies at Navigators 8:00 p.m.

Game 2: Wed. Mar. 1st Navigators at Huskies 8:00 p.m.

Game 3: Fri. Mar 3rd Huskies at Navigators 8:00 p.m.

Game 4: Sat. Mar 4th Navigators at Huskies 8:00 p.m.

Game 5: Mon. Mar 6th Huskies at Navigators 8:00 p.m.*

Game 6: Thur. Mar 9th Navigators at Huskies 8:00 p.m. *

Game 7: Sat. Mar 11th Huskies at Navigators 8:30 p.m.*

* if necessary