Help us raise money for the Child Development Centre Pool

With one of the highest birth rates in Canada, new parents in Fort St. John can sometimes be faced with unique challenges, this is where the Child Development Centre can help. The CDC works with families in Fort St. John and the North Peace who have children with developmental difficulties.

Each year the CDC works with hundreds of children in our region and as this community grows, they also need to grow.

The goal this year is to raise over $100,000 with part of that going towards new equipment for their Hydro Therapy Pool. The pool and many of the lifts used to help get children in and out of the pool are out dated and need to be replaced. The pool provides a vital service for many children in the community. The Child Development Centre needs your help, so they can continue to meet the growing needs of this community. For more on what the CDC does, visit www.cdcfsj.ca

You can help by donating to the 13th annual Arctech Welding and Machining A Day for the Kids. You an donate online here at this website, starting next week or you can also call in your donation to 250-787-7100 or you can donate in person when the fundraiser gets underway at 6am on March 2nd live at Save-on-Foods.

You can also make a pledge a performer in the annual talent show. The 40th Annual Child Development Centre will take place Friday March 4th at the North Peace Cultural Centre. The show is free, but of course they will be looking for your donations. It all starts at 6pm and will also be broadcast live on Moose FM.

Moose FM’s broadcast is sponsored by C&V Trailer Sales and Rentals.