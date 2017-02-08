Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing woman

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

20 year-old Courtney Venning was last seen leaving a residence in Grande Prairie on Thursday, February 2nd at approximately 11:00 a.m. Venning is Caucasian, standing 5’2” tall, weighing roughly 125 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

There is a general concern for her well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. Police are asking anyone who knows of Venning’s whereabouts, or has recently been in contact with her to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).