Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing youth. They were last seen on Friday, February 24th in Grande Prairie.

Kaylib DANILAK, 15 years old, is described as:

Caucasian

Blond/Red hair

Blue eyes

5’5″ tall

136 pounds

Last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, yellow sneakers and a black backpack

Mary ESTELLE, 13 years old, is described as:

Caucasian

Brown hair

Brown eyes

5’1″ tall

115 pounds

Last seen wearing a green sweater with a hood, jeans, Van’s shoes, and a black backpack

It is believed that ESTELLE and DANILAK may be travelling together.

If you have information on Danilak or Estelle’s whereabouts please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 . If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com . You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.