Grande Prairie RCMP investigating shot fired at a home

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are investigating after a bullet was fired at home late last month.

On January 29th , at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a complaint of a shot fired at a residence in the Westpointe area.

When police arrived, they discovered that the front door and an interior wall had been damaged by a gunshot sometime between 10:30 and 11:00 that morning. No one was injured, as the home was not occupied during the time of the incident.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780)830-5701, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.