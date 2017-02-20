GoFundMe campaign set up after fatal logging truck accident near Prespatou

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a man from the Fort St. John area after a fatal collision involving a logging truck late last week.

According to the GoFundMe page, the campaign was set up to help the family of Tony Giesbrecht, who passed away in an accident on February 16th. Barb McLintock with the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed that at about 6:30 a.m. on February 16th, Giesbrecht was driving a loaded logging truck southbound on Prespatou Road, approximately 90 kilometres north of Fort St. John. McLintock said that road and weather conditions were poor at the time. Giesbrecht’s truck failed to negotiate a sharp curve and rolled. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The campaign page says that Geisbrecht left behind a wife and five children, and has raised just over $3,000 of the $10,000 goal as of 1:45 p.m. Monday. A link to the GoFundMe campaign can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/tony-giesbrecht-family-fund.