GoFundMe campaign set up for family of Fort St. John man murdered in Kamloops last weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been set up for the family of a man from Fort St. John who was found murdered in Kamloops last weekend.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. last Saturday, members of the Kamloops RCMP received a report of a disturbance at an RV park in the 9000 block of Dallas Drive. Upon arrival, police found a 56 year-old Kamloops man that was being detained by witnesses. Investigators entered a nearby trailer where they found the body of a 26 year-old man, also said to be a resident of Kamloops. Cpl. Jodi Shelkie with the Kamloops RCMP confirmed Wednesday that the deceased is 26 year-old Cody Foster, who had previously lived in Fort St. John.

On February 12th the RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit confirmed that 56 year-old Stephen George Fraser had been charged with second degree murder in the connection with Foster’s death. Fraser was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, and his next court appearance is set for March 2nd in Kamloops.

Energeticcity.ca was notified that a GoFundMe campaign had been set up for Foster’s family. A link to the GoFundMe page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/heartbreaking-tragedy-in-kamloops.