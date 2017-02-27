FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Every time George Canyon comes to Fort St. John the shows sell-out in record time. Canadian Country Superstar George Canyon returns to Fort St. John and the Lido Theatre Wednesday May 17 presented by Reflex Supplements and Keian Coating. Tickets will go on this sale Friday March 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. through northerngroove.com, at Moose FM or by phone at 250-787-7100.

Tickets will be $60 for general admission and $65 for reserved seating, but this time the price includes all taxes and ticket service charges. There will be a special Moose FM listener pre-sale on Thursday March 2. Listeners will just have to download our Moose FM App to buy tickets early.

Canyon has released 10 albums since kicking off his career in 1996. In 2004, he was named the runner-up on reality competition TV show Nashville Star 2, on which he was the only Canadian to make the final cut. His accolades include Juno Awards for Country Recording of the Year for “One Good Friend” in 2005 and “Somebody Wrote Love” in 2007 as well as CCMA Awards for Rising Star in 2004, Fans’ Choice in 2004, SOCAN Song of the Year for “My Name” in 2005, Single of the Year for “My Name” in 2005 and “Somebody Wrote Love” in 2006, and Male Artist of the Year in 2005 and 2006.

For this show, Fort St. John will get to pick who will be the opening act for the show. The Lido Theatre will host a friendly competition during their Open Mic nights each Wednesday starting March 1. The community and the Lido will pick the local performers to open for George at the May 17 show. For more details about competition, contact the Lido at 250-785-3011.