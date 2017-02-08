Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society stocks up shelves thanks to Studio 105 and Cuts for Cans

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Studio 105 held Cuts for Cans this past weekend to help the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society and it ended up being a huge success.

The event was a free haircut for kids, men or women in exchange for non-perishable food items that would go to the Women’s Resource Society.

Phallon Stoutenburg, outreach and housing coordinator with the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, says that the numbers for the event were great, but they also received more food then perhaps they were expecting. Stoutenburg says they were a little worried at first that people may only bring 1 food item but people actually ended up bringing bags of food.

Studio 105 ended up doing 78 haircuts in 6 hours. The staff at the salon also came in on that day and donated their time to help make the event a memorable one.

Stoutenburg said they didn’t yet know the exact amount of food that was brought in but that they estimate 35+ bags were donated for the cause.