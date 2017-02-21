Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society offering free admission to upcoming V-Day performance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One of the biggest events that the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society hosts every year will be free this time around.

With the donation of a non-perishable food item, you can see the FSJ Women’s Resource Society production of “A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant & A Prayer” without paying for a ticket.

For the last 10 years, the society has done “The Vagina Monologues” but this year, they have decided to change the show.

Tickets were originally priced at $25 for adults and $20 for students/seniors.

Director Jen Pimm said on the society Facebook page that they decided to remove the fee for admission to make the show more accessible for everyone to attend.

“The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society has decided to make our show A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant, and A Prayer, a free community event this year. We want to raise awareness, in these critical times, of what we deal with on a daily basis regarding gender and violence. We want to engage everyone in this important conversation, so we are removing financial limitations, and making it a free event, and there are also several monologues by men this year. This show is about empowerment, engagement, healing, and creating a dialogue around violence against women and girls.”

The show takes place this Saturday, February 25 at the North Peace Cultural Centre. The evening starts with cocktails upstairs at 6:00 pm and doors open at 6:30. Seats will be first-come, first-served basis. The show will begin at 7:30 pm.

The Resource Society says those who have already bought tickets can receive a full refund, or choose to donate the money to the Women’s Resource Society and keep their reserved seats.

A list of suggested donations is below.