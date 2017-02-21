Fort St. John Triathlon date announced, with registration starting soon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with the Fort St. John Triathlon have announced the date for this year’s upcoming triathlon, and that registration should also be opening up shortly.

Traithlon media relations director Stephanie Sutherland says that this year’s Triathlon will be taking place on Sunday, June 11th. The triathlon will feature a full long course featuring a 750 metre swim, a 26 kilometre bike ride, and a three kilometre run. The long course will also feature a relay class for those that don’t want to compete in all three legs. There will also be a duathlon for those that aren’t comfortable with the swim, replacing that leg with an initial three kilometre run. In addition, there is also a short course triathlon.

Sutherland says that registration for this year’s triathlon will be opening soon. Though she was not able to provide a specific date, Sutherland said that triathlon officials hope to have a link to registration up on the triathlon’s Facebook page before the end of February. The Triathlon’s Facebook page can be found here.