Fort St. John traffic stop leads to drugs seizure and arrests of 2 men and a teen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police in Fort St. John have arrested 3 individuals after a traffic stop turned up multiple drugs.

On February 10, Fort St. John RCMP conducted a traffic stop and stopped a vehicle believed to be involved in trafficking illicit drugs.

When police searched the vehicle, they found quantities of crack and powder cocaine as well as pre-packaged Fentanyl tablets and a quantity of cash were seized.

Two men aged 40 and 49 were arrested as well as a 17-year-old.

Police say they are currently contemplating charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.