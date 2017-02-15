Fort St. John RCMP search warrant results in drugs and weapons at residence

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP executed a search warrant on a house after they received reports that drug activity could be happening at a residence in the 10300 block of 103rd Avenue.

Officers with the Fort St John RCMP Drug and Crime Reduction Units conducted a thorough investigation that resulted in a search warrant being granted.

On February 11, police executed the warrant. The warrant resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, a firearm, and other items that are believed to be used in drug trafficking.

Charges of Possession for the Purpose (PPT) are being contemplated against a 34-year-old man who in the home.