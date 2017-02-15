Fort St. John RCMP looking for suspect in financial institution robbery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery on Valentine’s Day.

At around 2:20 pm yesterday, police received a call of a hold up at a financial institution located in the 10000 block of 100th Street. Police could not confirm the institution that was targeted.

A lone man armed with what looked to be a defender type shotgun entered the institution and exited with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers set up a perimeter but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man around 5’8 – 6’ tall and was wearing:

A Hi-Vis orange vest and a blue hard hat

Blue hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, black gloves

Wore a black balaclava over his face

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect and were in the area at the time of the alarm to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.