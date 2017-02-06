Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 32-year-old man

UPDATE: The Fort St. John RCMP say that Brandon Moore has been located safe and unharmed. The RCMP want to thank the public for helping to locate him.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police in Fort St. John are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

On February 5th, Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a missing person. It was reported that Brandon Moore was last seen on February 4th at around 1:30 in the afternoon.

Brandon is described as:

Caucasian male

Approximately 5’9 – 5’10 tall

145-150 pounds, slim build

Short brown hair, sandy coloured soul patch under his bottom lip

Dragon tattoo on his left forearm

Brandon was last seen wearing a white hoodie with fur around the hood, blue jeans and Nike runners.

If you know of Brandon’s whereabouts or have any information, please contact the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100.