Fort St. John Mounties volunteer to be seniors’ Valentines

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Several members of the Fort St. John RCMP detachment gave up part of their Valentine’s Day weekend to bring joy to some local seniors.

RCMP Sgt. Dave Tyreman says that several of the detachment’s officers were invited to attend the Valentine’s Dance at the North Peace Seniors Housing Society on February 11th. Tyreman says that several officers volunteered on the own time to attend the dance, dressed up in ceremonial Red Serge to dance with some of the society’s seniors.

Cpl. James Gray and his wife not only helped out as dance partners, but also helped serve the attendees dinner. Cpl. Steven Francoeur snapped a few photos from the evening as well.

Fort St. John RCMP Cpl. James Gray serves drinks at the North Peace Seniors Housing Society Valentine’s Dance on February 11th. Photo by RCMP Cpl. Steven Francoeur Fort St. John RCMP members at the North Peace Seniors Housing Society Valentine’s Dance on February 11th. Photo by RCMP Cpl. Steven Francoeur Fort St. John RCMP members at the North Peace Seniors Housing Society Valentine’s Dance on February 11th. Photo by RCMP Cpl. Steven Francoeur