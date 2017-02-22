Fort St. John Indoor Soccer season-end tournament results

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was an exciting weekend of indoor soccer action at the Field House Arena as the Fort St. John Soccer Club House League Indoor Tournament took place.

Team Silver won the regular season in the U12 Co-ed division, while the U14 Co-ed Division winners were Team Teal, and the U16/18 Co-ed season rankings were dominated by Team Navy. Those three teams were the favourites to take the win at this year’s year-end tournament.

After a weekend of games, Team Silver took first place in the U12 division, beating Team Royal Blue in the final. Team Purple were this year’s U12 Bronze winners. Rylin Clement of Team Royal Blue and Kye White from Team Yellow both earned the U12 tournament Golden Boot award.

The U14 division was won by favourite Team Teal, who beat Team Silver in the final, while Team Yellow finished the tournament in third place. Teal’s Harrison Sewell took home both the Golden Boot and the Team Leadership award, while the other U14 Golden Boot was earned by Mykenzie Beech.

Team Navy were this year’s tournament champions in the U16/18 co-ed division, followed by Team Yellow and Team Teal. Alex Fowler, Jayd Gorsic, and Ennie Olajide were Golden Boot winners.