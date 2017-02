FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. is hosting a public meeting next week to unveil their drafts for the 2017 Capital and Operating Budgets.

City and Council and Management will be unveiling both budgets and giving an overview of each during a meeting at city hall this coming Monday at 5:00 p.m. After the presentation, a question period will follow that will allow residents to ask questions about the budget drafts.