Fort St. John hoping to beat Victoria in first annual ‘flower’ count

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is hoping to beat the provincial capital’s famous annual flower count, though not in the way you might expect.

Fort St. John’s Communications Coordinator Julie Rogers says that the city is running a contest for residents to create flowers in snow, since the city’s climate precludes flowers from growing at this time of year. Rogers says that she got the idea to run the contest after seeing the snow flowers on Pinterest, and brought the idea to the most recent meeting of the Winter City Strategy Team. The team features members of city staff and the local business community, and aims to improve the quality of life in the city during the cold winter months.

According to Rogers, all residents are eligible to create flowers in snow using water tinted with food colouring. Residents can either submit their photos to the city’s Facebook page, or can tweet their submission in via Twitter. All entries will be entered into a draw for a $50 gift certificate to Lilies and Lavender Boutique. The city has also tweeted the contest to the city of Victoria, which is doing their annual flower count next week.

For more details, visit the City’s website.