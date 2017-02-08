Fort St. John Boston Pizza holding B.C. High School Rodeo fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Boston Pizza will be rasing money for the B.C. High School Rodeo Association next week.

The fundraiser will be taking place during the evening of February 13th, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. in support of the High School Rodeo’s of British Columbia – Northern Division.

Ten percent of every meal receipt will be donated to the Association. All you have to do is write BC High School Rodeo on the bottom of your receipt and drop it into a box on your way out. Cash donations are also welcome.