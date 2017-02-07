Fort Nelson Mayor endorses Dan Davies and BC Liberals

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Fort Nelson Mayor Bill Streeper has officially endorsed Peace River North BC Liberal Candidate Dan Davies.

“I’ve seen good times and tough in Fort Nelson and our region,” said Streeper, a third-term mayor and local businessman. “We’re on the edge of some big opportunities that could benefit our community, and we need a strong BC Liberal MLA to work hard for us in government. I know Premier Clark and Dan will do exactly that, they believe in the north and together will get the north back on track, and that’s why he has my vote and my support on May 9th.”

Davies has been campaigning throughout the North Peace and Northern Rockies over the last few months.

“With my background as a local representative, an educator, a resource industry worker, a volunteer and dad, I’m excited about the opportunity to serve Peace River North residents,” Davies said. “I know first-hand that these are challenging times in our region – and now more than ever, we need a hard-working MLA who can work with a strong team to get to yes on economic development so we can improve health care, education, and all the services people count on.”

The election is scheduled for May 9th. Davies is running against Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser and Independent Candidate Jeff Richert.