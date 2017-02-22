Former Fort St. John man reported missing in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Prince George RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

On February 2nd, the Prince George RCMP received a report that 40 year-old Christopher Denis Clarke had not communicated with loved ones or been seen since December 2016. All efforts to locate Clarke so far have been unsuccessful, and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Clarke is described as Caucasian, standing 6’1” tall, weighing 232 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

Clarke previously resided in Fort St. John, and may have traveled to the Greater Vancouver area.

If you have any information about Christopher Denis Clarke or where he might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.