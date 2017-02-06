Flyers regain series lead against Sr. Canucks on home ice

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was an exciting night of hockey action at the North Peace Arena this past Saturday, as the Fort St. John Flyers hosted the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks for Game 3 of the NPHL West Division semi-finals.

Hot off the heels of their Game 2 win on home ice Thursday, the Canucks came out firing on all cylinders in the first period. Taking advantage of an early Flyers penalty, the Senior C’s made it 1-0 just less than five minutes into the opening act. Though they got three power plays of their own, the Flyers weren’t able to get any of their eight shots past Dawson netminder Josh Round. Shots on goal in the first were 11-8 in favour of the visiting team.

After the first intermission, it was Fort St. John that would begin churning on all cylinders while Dawson Creek started to develop a misfire. Adam Horst made it a 1-1 hockey game with 4:40 left in the second, taking a pass from Rick Cleaver and Daylen Pearson. Just twenty seconds later, Dan Pappin brought the puck on net, and Brennen Giroux banged it home past Round to put the Flyers up 2-1. It was a clean game, with only one penalty per team in the second stanza. Shots on goal were 11-9 for Dawson Creek.

In the third, the Canucks seemed to run out of steam, and Fort St. John continued to control the play. At the 3:10 mark, Cleaver put on past round to add some insurance for the Flyers, assisted by Horst and Pearson. Though it looked as though Round would get pulled in favour of the extra attacker, Horst increased the Flyers’ lead to three goals with a minute and thirty remaining to seal the deal for Fort St. John, who outshot the Canucks 9-4 in the third.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series takes place Tuesday night at the Dawson Creek Memorial Arena. Puck drops at 8:30 p.m.