Flyers one win away from semi-final series victory

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers have got a stranglehold on the NPHL West Division semi-finals.

The Sr. Flyers were in Dawson Creek last night for Game 4 of their best-of-seven playoff series against the Senior Canucks. It was a bit of a goaltender shootout in the period. Travis McLean stopped all 14 shots headed his way in the game’s first twenty minutes, while the Flyers got 10 shots of their own on net at the other end.

Pucks finally started going in the net in the second period. Josh Bruha opened the scoring for the Flyers just 20 seconds into the frame, assisted by Joey Massingham and Robbie Sidhu. A minute later, Dawson Creek’s captain Chris Stevens answered back for the Sr. C’s to tie things up on the power play. The Flyers though, got the man advantage just over five minutes later. Brennen Giroux made it 2-1 FSJ with a power play tally, assisted by Adam Horst and Rick Cleaver. The Canucks took another costly penalty, as Daylen Pearson added some insurance on a pass from Massingham and Cleaver at 9:04.

The third period saw Dawson Creek try to get started, but McLean was dominant in net, stopping 15 shots during the stanza. Sidhu made it 4-1 Flyers at 10:02, assisted by Brady Busche. Four minutes thirty seconds later it was all over but the crying as Bruha scored his second of the game on another power play assisted by Sidhu and Pearson. Final score 5-1.

The Flyers can close out the series on Thursday night, when Game 5 of the series takes place at the North Peace Arena. Puck drops at 8:30 p.m.