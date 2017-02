FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers have a chance to eliminate the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks from the NPHL playoffs on Thursday night.

The Flyers are currently leading the West Division best-of-seven playoff series 3-1. Fort St. John most recently beat the Sr. C’s at the Memorial Arena 5-1 on Tuesday night, following victories in games one and three, and a loss in Dawson Creek in Game 2 on Groundhog Day.

The puck drops at the North Peace Arena tonight at 8:30 p.m.