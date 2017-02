FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers will be playing their first round of the second round of the NPHL playoffs tonight.

The Flyers will be facing off against the Spirit River Rangers, who beat the Grande Prairie Athletics in six games on Saturday night. The Flyers only needed five games to defeat the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks, winning Game 5 last Thursday.

The puck drops at the North Peace Arena tonight at 8:30 p.m.