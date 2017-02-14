Flyers announce second round playoff schedule

The Fort St. John Senior Flyers have announced their schedule for the upcoming 2016-2017 NPHL playoff semi-finals.

The Flyers will be playing against the Spirit River Rangers in the second round. The Flyers beat the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks in five games during the first round of the playoffs last week. Spirit River meanwhile needed six games to eliminate the Grand Prairie Athletics.

The Flyers will be hosting the Rangers at the North Peace Arena on Thursday, February 16th. Puck drops at 8:30 p.m. The full best-of-seven playoff series schedule can be found below. Home games are in BOLD. Start time for all games is 8:30 p.m.

Game 1: Thur. Feb 16th Rangers at Flyers

Game 2: Sat. Feb 18th Flyers at Ranger

Game 3: Tue. Feb 21 st Rangers at Flyers

Game 4: Thur. Feb 23rd Flyers at Rangers

Game 5: Sat. Feb 25 th Rangers at Flyers*

Game 6: Tue. Feb 28 th Flyers at Rangers*

Flyers at Rangers* Game 7: Thur. Mar 2nd Rangers at Flyers*

* if necessary