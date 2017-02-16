Five North Peace school bus runs cancelled this morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Five school bus runs in the Peace River North School District have been cancelled this morning.

Dispatcher Terry Cowell says that the district’s school bus drivers will cancel their runs on an individual basis, after observing road conditions on their routes. Three bus routes have so far been cancelled this morning, one route is only partially cancelled, while a fifth has been cancelled in both the morning and the afternoon.

Route 13 serving the Mile 59 area and driven by Arlene Myers is cancelled this morning. Route 57 serving the Rose Prairie, Montney, and Upper Pine areas driven by Maureen Hummel is cancelled this morning. Route 26 serving Old Hope Rd. and Wright Rd. area driven by Cindy Dettling is cancelled this morning. Route 32 serving the South Taylor Hill area driven by Judy Cassidy is partially cancelled this morning. Cassidy will not be picking up students south of the Taylor Bridge, but will still be picking up students in Taylor. Route 23 serving the Upper Cache area driven by Anne Loewen is cancelled during both the morning and afternoon school bus runs.