First games of the Crystal Cup to be played Saturday morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The start of hockey action at the Crystal Cup pond hockey tournament will be delayed until the second day, after warmer than seasonal temperatures continue to cause inconveniences across the Peace Region.

Tournament organiser Neil Evans said in a post on social media that games that were planned to take place tonight have been rescheduled for Saturday morning due to unfavourable playing conditions. Hockey action is set to tentatively begin earlier and end later on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will see teams start at 10:00 and end at 10:00 p.m., while on Sunday games will tentatively run from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Evans says that though there won’t be any hockey action, festivities will still be in full swing, with the kids’ and public skating rinks open, and Friday night now officially named Social Night in the Crystal Cup Gardens with live music and other festivities.