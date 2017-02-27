First-ever Coldest Night of the Year in Fort St. John meets or exceeds goals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Event organisers say that the first-ever Coldest Night of the Year walk in Fort St. John was a tremendous success this past weekend.

Organiser Faye Anstey says that over 120 walkers came out to Northern Lights College late Saturday afternoon to help raise money for Community Bridge. The walk, which started in Ontario, brings awareness to the plight of those who might have had to leave their homes due to unforeseen circumstances, and might not have a warm, safe place to sleep.

Anstey says that this year’s walk exceeded expectations. Though organisers had a goal of 100 walkers, closer to 120 braved the low double digit temperatures on Saturday evning for the two and five kilometre walk. Though the final tally isn’t quite in, she added that close to the goal of $20,000 was raised.

Anstey extended thanks to the City of Fort St. John for making sure that the sidewalks on the walk’s route were properly ploughed, and also to Northern Lights College for pitching in the post-walk snack of hot chilli for walkers.

She added that organisers have already begun preparing for next year’s Coldest Night of the Year, which is set for February 24th, 2018.