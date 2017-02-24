Fire destroys mobile home in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A mobile home in Dawson Creek was reduced to a smouldering ruin after a fire late Thursday.

Dawson Creek Fire Chief Gordon ‘Shorty’ Smith says that crews received the call about a fire at a mobile home in the 9800 block of 18th Street at 6:54 p.m. Thursday. A total of 19 personnel and four fire trucks arrived and had the fire knocked down within twenty minutes. Smith says that nobody was injured in the fire, but that a dog inside the home perished in the blaze.

Smith says that the fire completely destroyed the home, but that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Fire investigators will be on scene this afternoon attempting to figure out the cause.