Fire Department knocks down house fire in residential neighbourhood

February 10, 2017 Jessica Fedigan News 0

Fire crews on scene of a house fire 87th and 87th in Fort St. John/Photo: Renata Debolt
Smoke is seen coming from a house that caught fire on the exterior/Photo: Nicole Marshall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department extinguished a house fire this afternoon.

Deputy Chief Darrell Blades told Energeticcity.ca that they received a call shortly after noon.

“There was a fire that started on the exterior of the building on the porch. There was some extension into the inside in the basement and to the kitchen.”

Blades says the fire was contained to those areas. There was some damage on the inside of the house as well as damage to the outside the building but it was quickly knocked down by the first in crew.

There were people inside of the house but they were outside by the time first responders arrived on scene.

Blades says it is early in the investigation and no cause has been determined except that the fire started on the outside of the building.

