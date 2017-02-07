Fire crews battle conveyor belt blaze at Canfor mill

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Firefighters from both the Charlie Lake and the Fort St. John Fire Departments were called out to tackle a fire at the Canfor sawmill late last night.

Fort St. John Fire Chief Fred Burrows says that crews got the call regarding the fire shortly before midnight on Monday night. Upon arrival, crews discovered that a conveyor belt on one of the sawmill’s hopper bins had caught fire, in addition to some sawdust that was on the belt itself.

Burrows says that fire crews from the Charlie Lake Fire Department were also called out, since the Canfor mill has a joint response from both departments.

Burrows says that it took crews roughly an hour and a half to extinguish the fire. He added that though crews do not yet know the cause of the fire, overheated bearings on the belt were the likely catalyst.