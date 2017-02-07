Figure skaters advance leaps and bounds in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Twenty five figure skaters from the FSJ Figure Skating Club were in Grande Prairie two weekends ago, competing at the 2017 Peace Region Open Competition.

Among the older competitors, Emma Stevens skated in the Star 6 competition, earning a 2nd place finish. She also coimpeted in the Silver Interpretive skate, improving to 1st place. Haley Patterson competed in the Star 5 13 & Over category, earning a 2nd place, while also getting a Gold Report for her Intro Interpretive.

Four U13 skaters from Fort St. John took the top four spots in the Star 5 skate. Jillian Stone finished atop the podium in 1st place, aollowed by Emma Eggiman, Sophie Stevens, and Emma Shipalesky. Shipaleksy, Stevens, and Eggiman also all received a Gold Report for their Intro Interpretive skates, while Stevens finished in first for her Bronze Interpretive.

At the Star 4 level, Rylee Peck placed 4th in the 13 & over age group, while Samantha Jenkins placed 5th in the U13 group. The pair also each earned a Silver Report in the Intro Interpretive. Addison Stone was the lone Star 4 skater under 10 years of age, but wowed the judges to finish in 1st. Her Intro Interpretive skate also earned her a Gold Report.

Among the younger skaters, Tristan Lefebvre, Harlee Peck, Shaye Peebles, and Jasmine Whitford all skated in the Star 3. Lefebvre finished with a Bronze Report, Peck and Whitford with a Silver, and Peebles with Gold. Lefebvre and Peck also got a Bronze Report as well for their Intro Interpretive, while Whitford and Peebles got Silver.

Emily Brain, Peyton Elliott, Caitlin Ferguson, Sarah Giesbrecht, Katelynn Hardy, Madyn Peebles, Madeline Perrett, and Kenzi Steiner all competed in Star 2. Star 1 skaters were Saedra Acko, Kamryn Fleming, Kendall Fleming, Kelsie Hardy, and Chloe Stokes.

The figure skaters also competed in several team skates. The results are as follows:

Star 5 Team Blue 1st place

Star 4 Team Purple 2nd place

Star 3 Team Orange Silver Report

Star 2 Team Green Bronze Report

Star 2 Team Red Bronze Report

Star 2 Team Pink Silver Report