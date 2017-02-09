Explore cool and fiery chocolate this weekend through ‘An Event In Chocolate’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With Valentine’s Day falling on a weekday this year, there is another opportunity for you to have a romantic evening with that special someone this weekend and enjoy a different chocolate experience.

On Saturday, February 11, The Peace Arts Gallery Society which is run purely by volunteers will be hosting a new fundraiser this year. Fire and Ice: An Event In Chocolate will be replacing the Chocolate Festival with Fire and Ice being a 19+ event only.

Barry Moss, Executive Director of the Peace Arts Gallery Society says there will be five culinary professionals creating masterpieces.

“We have culinary masters in the area, five of them and they are creating a masterpiece. The theme is ‘Fire and Ice’ so we are going to have some hot chocolate with heat, chocolate with cool and they will be there during the evening and they will have samples of the masterpiece to hand out.”

The masterpiece that was created will then be auctioned off through a silent auction. Moss says the important thing about the evening is that it is a fundraiser for PAGS. The funds will go to support children’s programming.

“We have a program that we launched this year called ‘Let’s Art’ and it is an after school kids program and then we have the two week summer arts camp in July and then we also have free art days throughout the year that we sponsor.”

Tickets for Fire and Ice are $55 per couple and $30 for a single. On that evening, you will have a chance to buy a balloon that will contain a chocolate on the end. At 9:00 pm, everyone will be instructed to pop their balloons. Moss says the balloons contain prizes such as evening at the Pomeroy with dinner or a bouquet of roses or a couples massage.

They also doing a anonymous gift purchase. $25 will buy you a ‘gift’ and it is worth a minimum $25. There are jewelry pieces, artwork, car detailing for $250, oil change packages and of course, chocolate.

This year they also have a DJ so make sure to bring your dancing shoes.

There is also a ‘major surprise’ gift for the evening. Moss says they can’t share what it is but that it is a ‘big surprise’.

The focus is on couples, not so much chocolate says Moss.

“We’re celebrating the couple around Valentine’s Day instead of the chocolate. There is no biscuits, there is no squares, none of that. It is all adult.”

Of course there will be a bar at the event. They will be only serving B.C. wine as well as craft beers.

“We are only serving B.C. So, B.C. red wine, B.C. white wine. We are serving Canadian regular beer but also B.C. craft beers and then we have some chocolate inspired drinks. One will be hot, one will be cold so it will be chocolate with that tastes cool such as a Chocolate White Russian and then another one is a Spicy Chilli Chocolate.”

It won’t all be chocolate and sweet all night. Moss says there will be savoury items to help balance the sweetness.

The evening starts at 7:00 pm and you will be able to buy tickets at the door for the event. PAGS does ask that you purchase your tickets in advance if you can from the Box Office at the Cultural Centre.

If you would like more information, call: (250) 787-0993.