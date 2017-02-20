An Evening Under The Stars one to remember

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St. John held one of their major fundraisers of the year this past weekend.

“An Evening Under The Stars” took place on Saturday evening at the Pomeroy Hotel.

Funds that were raised from the event are going to help support The Rotary Spray Park Upgrades as well as International Eradicate Polio Project. The club has committed $20,000 a year for the next three to five years to the City of Fort St. John for the upgrades of the Spray Park.

Wanda Smook, President of the Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St. John, says the evening went really well this year.

“We had a good turnout. It was a dinner/dance and we had a live auction as well as a silent auction. We haven’t rounded up all of the final tallies for the evening but it was really well received and we had quite a few people there. Everyone was very generous.”

Smook says that numbers were slightly down this year compared to last year but not alarmingly low.

“Not bad. Usually, I think last year we had 170 and this year we had close to 150.”

She says they expect to have numbers on how much was raised in the next couple of days after members have the chance to sit down and add everything together.