Enbridge and Spectra Energy merger expected to close February 27th

CALGARY, A.B. — Enbridge Inc. and Spectra Energy Corp. announced on Friday that the previously announced merger of the two companies is expected to close on February 27th, after the merger was cleared by the Canadian Competition Bureau.

“We are very pleased to have now received all required regulatory clearances and we look forward to realizing the significant customer and shareholder benefits of combining these two strong companies,” said Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge. “With the completion of the Transaction, Enbridge will become a leading global energy infrastructure company and the largest in North America with roughly C$166 billion in enterprise value and the strongest liquids and natural gas infrastructure franchises on the continent. We will have a diverse set of low-risk businesses comprised of a best in class network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, a large portfolio of strong, regulated gas distribution utilities and a growing renewable power generation platform. The combined company will be positioned to provide integrated services and first and last mile connectivity to virtually all key liquids and gas supply basins and demand markets in North America.”

Monaco added, “A significant amount of collaboration has allowed us to get to this point. The two companies have completed extensive planning in advance of closing and will be focused on a successful integration. Our teams are well prepared to ensure a smooth transition for our customers, employees and other stakeholders, while maintaining a sharp focus on our number one priority – the safety and reliability of our networks. We look forward to realizing the benefits of this strategic combination while delivering the energy people want and need.”

Spectra Energy Chief Executive Officer Greg Ebel, who will become chairman of Enbridge once the Transaction closes, said, “By combining the strength of Enbridge with the strength of Spectra Energy, we are creating an unrivaled company that will provide superior value – now and into the future – for our customers, employees, investors and communities. The Transaction will significantly enhance and extend the dividend growth outlook for Spectra Energy shareholders. No other company in our industry will have this kind of high-return, low-risk model that investors value so highly.”

Enbridge expects the Transaction will support its 12 to 14 percent secured ACFFO per share CAGR guidance over the 2015-2019 planning horizon, and will be strongly additive to the Company’s growth outlook beyond that timeframe.

As previously announced, following the closing of the merger, Enbridge will have a substantial capital project portfolio, including C$27 billion of commercially secured growth projects coming into service between 2017 and 2019, and C$48 billion probability-weighted development project portfolio. The growth program is expected to enable the Company to deliver highly visible ongoing dividend growth of 10 to 12 percent per year, on average, through 2024, while maintaining a conservative payout of 50 to 60 percent of ACFFO.