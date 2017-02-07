Elks speed skaters manage podium finishes in Edmonton

EDMONTON, A.B. – Several of the Fort St. John Elks speed skaters were in Edmonton this past weekend, competing at the Canadian Age Class Long Track Championships.

Competing in the T2T11 Female division, Sydney Bennie came in 4th overall in her group. Hannah North came in 12th overall in the T2T12 Female division.

Two Fort St. John girls competed in the T2T13 Female division: Brooke Braun came in 4th and Michelle Kalkman came in 6th overall. Yuna Lovell came in 1st in the T2T14 Female division, while fellow skater Amanda Mitchell came in 3rd overall in the same class. Eryn Stickel and Jessica Telizyn came in 9th and 11th place respectively in the Open Female division.

Three of the speed skating club’s boys also made the trip to Edmonton. Nick Guliov and Nyam Newlove were competing in the T2T13 Male division; Guliov came in 6th and Newlove came in 11th overall. As the lone entrant from the club in the T2T 14 Male division, Joshua Telizyn came in 1st overall.