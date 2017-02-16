Dr. Kearney Middle School currently on lockdown

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are currently on scene of an undisclosed incident at Dr. Kearney Middle School.

Police say the situation is “well staffed and in hand”. The school is currently on lockdown as a precautionary measure only.

Police are asking that parents and the public do not attend the school at this time until more updates have been provided.

More information will be provided through the Fort St. John twitter account @FortStJohnRCMP once the details have been confirmed.

This is a developing story and we will have updates as they become available.