Don’t forget! High on Ice Winter Festival returns this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you are still scratching your head and wondering what to do this weekend, the High on Ice Winter Festival will be taking place.

The event kicks off at 4:00 pm on Friday afternoon with the Single Block carving competition where carvers only have 2 hours to create a masterpiece.

The 2017 carving team consists of the following members:

David Ducharme- Canada

Ryan Cook- Canada

Dmitry Klimenko- Russia

Susanne Ruseler – Netherlands

​Ilya Filimontsev – Russia

Andrew Blaney- Canada (Fort St. John)

There will be free hot chocolate to help keep you warm and plenty of activities including ice slides and a chance to meet the carvers and view the sculptures.

Events will feature sledge hockey trials as well as Toboggan and Snowshoe races, Face Painting, Live Music, Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides and Silly Bobsled Races. Unfortunately due to lack of snow, the snow workshop and competition have been cancelled.

Also to help you keep warm, Soup stock will be put on by NEAT this year. Soup stock is a waste free event where you can take a break to warm up with some hot soup. Bring your own mug and spoon, and for $2 per serving, you have access to a selection of delicious soups.

To view the full schedule of events and for all details regarding activity times, locations, and fees, visit: http://www.fortstjohn.ca/ice



