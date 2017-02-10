District of Taylor looking at what road to take for salaries for management positions

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor is looking at whether to increase or decrease salaries for District management employees.

Charlette McLeod, District Administrator says that each municipality has a different salary rate based on many numerous factors.

“Every community compensates according to different policies and rates. What you do is try to figure out a market value for each position, just like anyone who is hired into any managerial position, you have to figure out what each position is worth so we try to kind of see what the market value is.”

McLeod says she tried to use ‘benchmarks’ to find similar communities that are the same as Taylor in areas of population or salary ranges and that gives the District an idea of what they should be paying their own employees.

The benchmark communities that the District of Taylor is comparing themselves to are: Chetwynd, Cumberland, Elkford, Gibsons, Houston, Invermere, Peachland, Rossland, Vanderhoof and Sicamous.

The District of Taylor says they are still determining whether salaries for District employees will increase or decrease and that they are still in the stages of comparing all factors that go into the decision.

“The revenue that we have for our municipality, the more revenue the more infrastructure and programs and things that you do because you still have to build that infrastructure, put your contracts in place and all of that. I said ‘okay, well we are a small community so lets benchmark against other small communities that have a similar budget to ours.”

McLeod says she took numbers and blended rates because every municipality has different positions.

“What I did was I blended the rates because for example, we have a Community Services Director and some communities don’t have a lot of facilities and don’t do a lot of programming but they will maybe do something else like more economic development so I said ok, they have a Economic Development Officer or if their Parks and Facilities Director also does the programming in those facilities, then I blended those rates.”

The District will continue to work towards a feasible outcome. McLeod says thy are still weighing all factors.