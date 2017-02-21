District of Taylor discussing joining sub-regional building inspection agreement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor is looking at joining the Sub-Regional Building Inspector Agreement.

The agreement would be between municipalities in the Peace including The District of Chetwynd, City of Dawson Creek, District of Hudson’s Hope, Village of Pouce Coupe, The District of Taylor, The District of Tumbler Ridge and The Peace River Regional District.

Back in November of 2016, District of Taylor staff informed Council that there would be changes to the BC Building Act that would affect the District’s provision of services. As of this month, changes have been implemented and that is what has prompted the District to look at more cost effective measures to provide the services.

“Under Sections 10 & 44, a Building Inspector will have six months to become a member of the Building Officials’ Association of BC (BOABC) and 3.5 years to become certified for the level of work they are performing (Level 1, 2, or 3). Certification requires both work experience hours and passing an exam. Those not certified will be unable to authorize building permits for the municipality. Furthermore, there are recruitment, retention and financial impacts that make it difficult for many municipalities to provide this service in a cost effective manner. Staff have been working with the Peace River Regional District and our member municipalities to consider a shared service model for building inspection.”

After Council reviewed the information from staff, Council advised that they were agreeable to enter into a shared services model.

The District says in a report that the financial implications would be based 50% on population and 50% on assessment.

“The 2017 fiscal year is based on 9/12 of the amount to allow time for the implementation of the agreement and the hiring process. For Taylor, this amount is $8,716.”

Staff say that because of the legislative changes that were made, the shared services model is the most cost effective way giving building inspection services to the municipality.